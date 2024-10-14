Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Has $978,000 Position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. owned about 0.19% of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 18,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 24,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 779,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,459,000 after acquiring an additional 44,568 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.00. 85,114 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.24. The company has a market cap of $529.20 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and capital preservation. DUSA was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

