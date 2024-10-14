Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,732,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,826,000 after buying an additional 211,845 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,673,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,797,000 after purchasing an additional 157,381 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 3,895,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,220,000 after buying an additional 505,162 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,916,000 after acquiring an additional 10,259 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,539,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,560,000 after buying an additional 40,449 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

DFAX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.72. 191,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,728. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $27.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.82. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

