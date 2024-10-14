Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $50.60. 1,173,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,929,034. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.85 and a 200-day moving average of $50.39. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

