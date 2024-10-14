Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Invests $27,000 in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 24.4% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 43,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Axos Financial by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $551,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AX. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Axos Financial in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Axos Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

Axos Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

AX stock traded up $0.83 on Monday, reaching $64.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,202. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.05. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $79.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.80. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $484.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $328,086.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,149 shares in the company, valued at $26,776,526.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

