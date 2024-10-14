Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Purchases 20 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 49.0% in the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $4.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $526.55. 225,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,942. The stock has a market cap of $164.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.52, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $340.49 and a 1-year high of $528.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $507.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $560.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPGI

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at $74,915,443.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,915,443.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,205.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.