Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Purchases 2,244 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises about 5.5% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $13,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOAT. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $442,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 62,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,691 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MOAT stock traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $96.44. 383,142 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.61. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

