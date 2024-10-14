Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Takes $32,000 Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 144 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 by 424.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in F5 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 60.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,083 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 308,159 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,247,000 after acquiring an additional 11,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 195.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,994 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FFIV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on F5 from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.56.

F5 Trading Down 1.1 %

FFIV traded down $2.52 on Monday, hitting $220.10. The company had a trading volume of 246,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,212. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.59. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.45 and a 1 year high of $224.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.39. F5 had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. F5’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.35, for a total value of $273,107.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,359,543.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other F5 news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.76, for a total transaction of $283,659.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,610,262.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.35, for a total transaction of $273,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,359,543.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,855. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Company Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.