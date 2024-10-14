KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 606,391 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,705 shares during the period. KB Home makes up approximately 0.9% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $51,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 149,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,582,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 26.8% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 11,099 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home Stock Performance

KB Home stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,516. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.65. KB Home has a 12 month low of $42.11 and a 12 month high of $89.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home Announces Dividend

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). KB Home had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. KB Home’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on KB Home from $78.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on KB Home from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KB Home

KB Home Profile

(Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.