KBR (NYSE:KBR) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.55 and last traded at $69.40, with a volume of 96514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on KBR. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on KBR from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

Get KBR alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on KBR

KBR Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.21, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 2.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently -31.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,329,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,968. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KBR

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 2,029.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 39.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 454.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 17.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

(Get Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.