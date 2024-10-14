Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Short Interest Down 37.8% in September

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the September 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %

KFFB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,182. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 million, a P/E ratio of -40.25 and a beta of 0.21. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Get Kentucky First Federal Bancorp alerts:

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 10.41%.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. It accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.