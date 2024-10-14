Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Bought by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 463,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,101 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $10,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kenvue by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KVUE. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Kenvue Stock Performance

KVUE traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $21.50. 4,418,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,168,102. The firm has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $23.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.13%.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.