Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 60.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $621,993,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 352.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,160,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $494,299,000 after buying an additional 2,462,543 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $250,097,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,811,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $596,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,775 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,979,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KEYS opened at $159.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.11. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $162.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,960. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KEYS. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

