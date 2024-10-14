KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Argus raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

NYSE KKR opened at $136.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.72 and a 52 week high of $136.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $217,004,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,207,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,543,000 after buying an additional 2,133,290 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,670,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,452,363,000 after buying an additional 1,728,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 64.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $424,835,000 after buying an additional 1,585,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $154,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

