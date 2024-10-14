Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) Shares Purchased by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 82.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,691 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC owned about 0.06% of Knife River worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Knife River during the first quarter worth approximately $687,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River during the 1st quarter worth $9,730,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Knife River during the 1st quarter worth $4,408,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Knife River by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 15,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Knife River by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 31,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.
Knife River Stock Performance
KNF stock opened at $89.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.51. Knife River Co. has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $93.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.15.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on Knife River in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.60.
About Knife River
Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.
