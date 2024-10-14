KOK (KOK) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

KOK (KOK) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 14th. During the last seven days, KOK has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar. One KOK token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. KOK has a total market cap of $342,514.30 and approximately $92,897.26 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00008033 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00014051 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65,462.80 or 0.99991178 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00007410 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006637 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About KOK

KOK is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00063026 USD and is up 102.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $115,443.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.