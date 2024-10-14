Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,545 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,984 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 23,200.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $194,000. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock opened at $21.74 on Monday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $22.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

