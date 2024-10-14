Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in American Electric Power by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 117,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 170,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.79.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $98.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.01 and a 52 week high of $105.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.88.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

