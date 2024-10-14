Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth $27,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 132.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at $843,254.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.89.

Vertiv Stock Up 4.1 %

VRT stock opened at $111.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $34.60 and a 52 week high of $112.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

