Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.18 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Argus upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Leerink Partners reduced their target price on McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.86.

McKesson Price Performance

MCK opened at $505.59 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $431.35 and a fifty-two week high of $637.51. The company has a market cap of $65.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $528.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $553.07.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.07 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

