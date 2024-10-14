Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.38 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $52.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $57.65. The company has a market cap of $105.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84, a PEG ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

