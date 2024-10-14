Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $59.67 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.86. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.58. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $46.80 and a one year high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.03 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

