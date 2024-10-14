KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 13,182,089 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 21,637,434 shares.The stock last traded at $34.83 and had previously closed at $35.01.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average of $28.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Trading of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at $102,160,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,942,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,684 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,662,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 8,380,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,979,000 after purchasing an additional 982,302 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter worth about $9,165,000.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

