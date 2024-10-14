Kusama (KSM) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $296.45 Million

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for approximately $19.02 or 0.00028889 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Kusama has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Kusama has a total market cap of $296.45 million and approximately $19.23 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kusama Profile

Kusama was first traded on July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 15,589,399 coins and its circulating supply is 15,589,417 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kusama is https://reddit.com/r/kusama and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network. Kusama’s official message board is guide.kusama.network/docs/community.

Buying and Selling Kusama

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama (KSM) is an experimental blockchain network designed to facilitate rapid innovation and testing of new blockchain projects before they are deployed on Polkadot. It uses a similar codebase and infrastructure as Polkadot, allowing developers to experiment with fewer constraints. The KSM token is essential for network operations, including staking, governance, and bonding for parachain creation. Founded by Gavin Wood, Kusama serves as a crucial testing ground for the broader Polkadot ecosystem.”

