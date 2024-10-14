Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Trading 3.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $86.30 and last traded at $85.57. 2,012,349 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 10,917,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.89.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Lam Research from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $113.00 to $132.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lam Research from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Lam Research from $99.00 to $89.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.22.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.38%.

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total transaction of $528,928.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,315.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,856,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,519,576,000 after acquiring an additional 144,914 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Lam Research by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,959,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,875,023,000 after purchasing an additional 142,903 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 7.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,254,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,335,522,000 after buying an additional 89,470 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,075,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,145,664,000 after buying an additional 107,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 614,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $654,009,000 after buying an additional 25,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

