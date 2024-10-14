LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.40.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on LMAT shares. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, September 20th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 33.3% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.
LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance
Shares of LMAT opened at $90.59 on Wednesday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88.
LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.98 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 12.41%. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 42.38%.
LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.
