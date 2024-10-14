LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 217,900 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the September 15th total of 311,700 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

LendingTree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $60.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,706. LendingTree has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $62.27. The company has a market capitalization of $810.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $210.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.41 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LendingTree

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,380,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 256,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 89,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 25.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,182,000 after acquiring an additional 58,500 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LendingTree during the second quarter worth about $1,360,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 9.3% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 280,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,676,000 after purchasing an additional 23,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TREE. Northland Securities increased their target price on LendingTree from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on LendingTree from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on LendingTree from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stephens increased their price target on LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on LendingTree from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.13.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Articles

