LexinFintech Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 3,028 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 322% compared to the typical daily volume of 717 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LexinFintech

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in LexinFintech by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in LexinFintech by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,424,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 199,824 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

LexinFintech Stock Up 9.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LX traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.66. 7,482,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,175. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $600.72 million, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.56. LexinFintech has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $4.70.

LexinFintech Increases Dividend

LexinFintech ( NASDAQ:LX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $500.98 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This is a positive change from LexinFintech’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. LexinFintech’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

LexinFintech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.