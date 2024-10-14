Lido Staked ETH Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $83.39 Million (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. Over the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded 7% higher against the dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be bought for $2,609.02 or 0.03985148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion and approximately $83.39 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 9,748,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 9,748,727.79171381. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 2,527.39440841 USD and is up 2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $23,301,467.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

