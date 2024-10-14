LimeWire (LMWR) Trading Up 17.4% Over Last 7 Days

LimeWire (LMWR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. LimeWire has a total market cap of $52.92 million and approximately $4.71 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LimeWire token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LimeWire has traded up 17.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LimeWire Profile

LimeWire’s launch date was May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,377,496 tokens. The official message board for LimeWire is blog.limewire.com. LimeWire’s official website is limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire.

Buying and Selling LimeWire

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 299,232,496.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.17660877 USD and is up 14.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $5,376,861.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LimeWire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LimeWire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

