Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 976,900 shares, a growth of 64.5% from the September 15th total of 593,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 465.2 days.

Link Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LKREF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.00. 2,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,943. Link Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $5.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average of $4.37.

About Link Real Estate Investment Trust

Link Real Estate Investment Trust, managed by Link Asset Management Limited, is the largest REIT in Asia, and a leading real estate investor and asset manager in the world. Listed in 2005 as the first REIT in Hong Kong, Link has been 100% held by public and institutional investors, and has no controlling unitholder.

