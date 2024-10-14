Liquity (LQTY) Market Cap Reaches $82.09 Million

Liquity (LQTY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. Liquity has a market cap of $82.09 million and approximately $19.86 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity token can currently be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00001333 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Liquity was first traded on October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,560,671 tokens. The official website for Liquity is www.liquity.org. Liquity’s official message board is medium.com/liquity. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to take out interest-free loans using Ether as collateral. The loans are paid out in a USD-pegged stablecoin called LUSD, and borrowers must maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%. Loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers acting as guarantors. Liquity is a non-custodial, immutable, and governance-free protocol. LUSD can be redeemed at any time against the underlying collateral. LQTY is the secondary token issued by Liquity, capturing fee revenue and incentivizing early adopters and frontends, with a total supply cap of 100,000,000 tokens. For more information on LQTY, see LQTY Rewards and Distribution.”

