Lisk 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.17 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 14th. Lisk has a market capitalization of $140.41 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00001313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000243 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000745 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000753 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,541,601 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

