Lisk (LSK) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.00 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001299 BTC on popular exchanges. Lisk has a total market cap of $138.25 million and $3.00 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000243 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000743 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000750 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000990 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,539,727 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

