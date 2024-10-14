Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 91.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,037 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of L. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Loews by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its stake in Loews by 210.8% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 3,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Loews during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $5,052,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,781,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,227,292.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $5,052,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,781,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,227,292.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $2,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 461,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,751,338.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,215 shares of company stock worth $7,399,013. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

L has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Our Latest Report on L

Loews Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of L stock opened at $79.35 on Monday. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $83.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.26%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.71%.

Loews Company Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.