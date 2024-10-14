Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.30 and last traded at $31.30, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.30.

Loomis AB (publ) Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.84.

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Loomis AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $714.55 million for the quarter.

About Loomis AB (publ)

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, payments, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, foreign exchange services, automated teller machines, automated solutions, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, a payment service that enables processing of various types of payment methods, such as card, cash, and digital alternatives.

