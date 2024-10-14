LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their previous target price of $9.50.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LXU. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on LSB Industries from $8.80 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.25.

LXU opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. LSB Industries has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $10.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.51 million, a PE ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.82.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $140.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.09 million. LSB Industries had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 1.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that LSB Industries will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in shares of LSB Industries by 22.9% in the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,450,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,515,000 after buying an additional 457,139 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in LSB Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,364,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,342,000 after acquiring an additional 37,419 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in LSB Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,816,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,862,000 after acquiring an additional 25,713 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in LSB Industries by 34.1% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,971,000 after acquiring an additional 372,500 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in LSB Industries by 11.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,312,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,740,000 after acquiring an additional 135,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

