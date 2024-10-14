LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Price Performance
OTCMKTS LVMUY opened at $142.97 on Thursday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a one year low of $131.16 and a one year high of $191.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.66.
About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne
