M. Kraus & Co Invests $223,000 in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

M. Kraus & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 22.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth about $1,913,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE BIP traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $34.25. The stock had a trading volume of 45,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,048. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $35.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.45 and a beta of 1.06.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 522.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

