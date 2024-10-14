M. Kraus & Co Trims Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

M. Kraus & Co trimmed its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up about 2.9% of M. Kraus & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $10,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,041 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total transaction of $950,196.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,586.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $98,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,041 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $1.89 on Monday, hitting $255.89. 186,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,161. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.87. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.72 and a 1-year high of $258.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ECL. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ecolab from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ecolab from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ecolab from $260.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ecolab from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.07.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

