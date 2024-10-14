MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Short Interest Down 20.2% in September

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the September 15th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 122.8% in the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 500,407 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,297,000 after buying an additional 275,786 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 260,985 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 60,734 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 153.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 88,864 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 53,767 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 24.5% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 78,719 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $953,000.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE MMD traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $16.73. 51,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,273. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.51.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%.

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

