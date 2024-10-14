Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 177,400 shares, an increase of 68.8% from the September 15th total of 105,100 shares. Currently, 27.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Maison Solutions Stock Down 4.0 %

Maison Solutions stock opened at $1.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.44. Maison Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12.

Get Maison Solutions alerts:

Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Maison Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $29.65 million during the quarter.

About Maison Solutions

Maison Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the specialty grocery retailer in California. The company offers perishable products, such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruit; non-perishable products, including grocery products comprising cooking utensils, canned foods, Chinese and Asian seasonings and spices, and snacks, as well as liquor, cigarette, lottery, newspaper, reusable bag, non-food, and health products, and general merchandise, beauty care, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services in its stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maison Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maison Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.