MANEKI Price Up 36% Over Last Week (MANEKI)

MANEKI (MANEKI) traded 27.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Over the last week, MANEKI has traded 36% higher against the US dollar. MANEKI has a total market capitalization of $60.96 million and approximately $19.30 million worth of MANEKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MANEKI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000078 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.70 or 0.00257614 BTC.

MANEKI Profile

MANEKI was first traded on April 21st, 2024. MANEKI’s total supply is 8,888,887,212 tokens. The official website for MANEKI is manekineko.world. MANEKI’s official Twitter account is @unrevealedxyz.

MANEKI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MANEKI (MANEKI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. MANEKI has a current supply of 8,888,887,212 with 8,422,887,212 in circulation. The last known price of MANEKI is 0.00572105 USD and is up 7.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $11,697,799.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manekineko.world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANEKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANEKI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MANEKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

