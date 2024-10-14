Manifold Finance Trading Down 9.8% This Week (FOLD)

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. Manifold Finance has a total market cap of $133.07 million and approximately $10,107.93 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manifold Finance token can now be bought for $4.19 or 0.00006345 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Manifold Finance has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Manifold Finance

Manifold Finance’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.

YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:

Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

Buying and Selling Manifold Finance

