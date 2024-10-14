Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$39.18.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MFC shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays set a C$39.00 target price on Manulife Financial and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Manulife Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MFC

Insider Buying and Selling at Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 11,599 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.73, for a total transaction of C$414,439.23. In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 11,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.73, for a total transaction of C$414,439.23. Also, Director Matthew Lyman Macinnis sold 6,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.67, for a total transaction of C$232,566.36. Insiders sold 68,821 shares of company stock worth $2,455,596 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

TSE MFC opened at C$41.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 36.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$74.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.05. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$23.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.03.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.03. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of C$12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.27 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 4.001004 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.