Manz (ETR:M5Z) Shares Up 3.3% – Should You Buy?

Manz AG (ETR:M5Z – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €6.82 ($7.41) and last traded at €6.82 ($7.41). 1,983 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 10,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.60 ($7.17).

Manz Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.21, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.74. The stock has a market cap of $58.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89, a PEG ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.28.

About Manz

Manz AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a high-tech mechanical engineering company that provides production equipment in Germany, the United States, Taiwan, rest of Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobility & Battery Solutions and Industry Solutions.

