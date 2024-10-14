MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Short Interest Down 22.3% in September

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 631,300 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the September 15th total of 812,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 378,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $237.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $193.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.80.

In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.63, for a total transaction of $142,915.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,146.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in MarketAxess by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 2,425,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,878,000 after purchasing an additional 564,820 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 2,889.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,032,000 after purchasing an additional 327,913 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in MarketAxess by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,657,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,508,000 after purchasing an additional 290,347 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in MarketAxess by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 820,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,447,000 after purchasing an additional 285,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 393,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,823,000 after purchasing an additional 214,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess stock traded up $6.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $284.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,111. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $192.42 and a fifty-two week high of $297.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.08.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $197.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.07 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 33.71%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.47%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

