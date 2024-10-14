Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.94, but opened at $16.48. Marten Transport shares last traded at $16.52, with a volume of 48,325 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRTN shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Marten Transport from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Marten Transport had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $246.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is 33.80%.

In other news, COO Adam Daniel Phillips sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $82,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,596.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

