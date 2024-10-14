Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on MRTN. Vertical Research lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com lowered Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $16.94 on Monday. Marten Transport has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $21.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average is $17.51. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $246.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.11 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Marten Transport will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marten Transport news, COO Adam Daniel Phillips sold 4,500 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $82,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,596.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 88.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 10.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Marten Transport in the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. 69.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

