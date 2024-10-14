Martin Capital Advisors LLP Has $273,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $1,207,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $167.89 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $271.36 billion, a PE ratio of 246.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.