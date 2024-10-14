Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Slagle Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $509.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $523.27.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MA opened at $502.26 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $359.77 and a 1 year high of $502.92. The stock has a market cap of $466.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $480.78 and a 200-day moving average of $462.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.08. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,423,320. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total transaction of $2,310,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,440,885.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,320. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,809 shares of company stock valued at $159,610,703 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

